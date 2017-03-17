Taylorsville • A new 14-screen movie theater opens this weekend in this west-side city, inviting moviegoers to get comfortable.
The Regal Crossroads 14 boasts nearly 1,600 seats, all luxury recliners with lap tables, and wide rows in its auditoriums.
"This is going to be a real change for your viewing pleasure," said William J. Stone, principal of S Squared Development, which is developing The Crossroads at Taylorsville, the shopping center that the theater is anchoring at Redwood Road and 5400 South.
"There's only one thing wrong with this theater: It's too comfortable," Stone added.
The smallest auditoriums seat 63 people, while the largest, the high-tech RPX theater, seats 244. The RPX boasts a state-of-the-art sound system with subwoofers — the brand name is ButtKicker — embedded in the seats that rattle one's kidneys when the bass notes hit.
The concessions stand offers sandwiches, pizza, street tacos and desserts, along with the usual popcorn and candy.
Regal Entertainment Group is the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, with more than 7,000 screens in 42 other states — as well as Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Taylorsville location is Regal's first theater in Utah.
Taylorsville officials touted the theater as a boon to the community.
"You've taken a dead [shopping] center and put a heart in it," Wayne Harper, the city's economic-development director and a Utah state senator, told Stone.
The new theater fills the movie void left when the ShowStar Cinemas 6 closed last September across 5400 South. The shopping center once was home to the Midvalley Cinemas, which was demolished in 2002.
