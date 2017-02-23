FILE - This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Michelle Williams, left, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." The film has been nominated for an Oscar for the best picture and best directing categories. Movie fans can watch a variety of Oscar-nominated flicks online from their couches for a fee. The films “Arrival” and “Hell or High Water” can be rented through Amazon, Google Play or Apple’s iTunes, but viewers will have to buy downloads of “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.” (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP, File)