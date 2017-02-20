While deciding whether to call the police — which would place Rana under scrutiny and force her to recount the terrible incident — Emad discovers important clues. There's a trail of blood on the steps, apparently because the attacker cut his foot. The assailant left his keys behind, and Emad soon finds the attacker's pickup parked nearby. And Emad and Rana learn that the apartment's former tenant, who left boxes of possessions behind to be picked up later, had a reputation among the neighbors as a prostitute, and the attacker may have been one of her clients.