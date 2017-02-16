Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "I don't mind protest traffic," said Erica Sewell of Oakland, CA who would have loved to have made the march in Park City, but was stuck in traffic and on the shuttle buses like so many others on Saturday. In conjunction with the WomenÕs March on Washington, women and men participated in the WomenÕs March on Main in Park City, one of over 200 sister marches being planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries around the world for universal respect for social justice and human rights issues ranging from race, ethnicity, gender, religion, immigration and health care.