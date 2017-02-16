"The Great Wall" also ran into a minor controversy when its trailer debuted, irking some who complained that the film was "whitewashing" Chinese culture. That term usually refers to the casting of white actors in nonwhite roles, a charge that's been levied against movies such as 2016's "Gods of Egypt," which cast white actors as Egyptians, and 2017's "Ghost in the Shell," a movie based on Japanese manga that stars Scarlett Johansson instead of an Asian actor.