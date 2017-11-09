1 of 17 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "I'm really happy trying to produce what I can on this land and perfect the cheese,"... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley laughs as his border collie Zeke lets him know he's a ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley adds rennet, a thickening agent to a 12-gallon batch o... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley separates curds and whey into molds to drain and age i... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley prepares to seal a cold box of cheeses for shipment to... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Osteopathic family physician Dr. Rosann Volmert, who also is co-owner of Mesa Farm a... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune)"In order to be a sustainable farm, you have to have animals," said Mesa Farm owner ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley sells a variety of goats milk cheeses and yogurt at hi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A plate of Mesa Farm goat cheese of pasteurized tomme, chvre and feta. Mesa Farm ow... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley sells a variety of goats milk cheeses and yogurt at hi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Randy Ramsley believes the best goat milk has complexity and dimension, so he feeds ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "In order to be a sustainable farm, you have to have animals," said Mesa Farm owner... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) "Small scale agrobusiness is the only way we can save the world," said Mesa Farm own... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley separates curds and whey into molds to drain and age i... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Osteopathic family physician Dr. Rosann Volmert, who also is co-owner of Mesa Farm a... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm owner Randy Ramsley sells a variety of goats milk cheeses and yogurt at hi... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mesa Farm Market friend and volunteer Dr. Joy Morris cleans the pasteurization vat a...