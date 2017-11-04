$11 • On a blustery day, or any night after a round of drinks at the bar, there may be nothing better than this: a large steaming bowl of pork broth, loaded with tender noodles, slices of rich pork belly and a perfectly poached egg. Almost everything at Yoko Ramen is made in house, from the pork bone broth to the spicy Yoko XO sauce that’s available as an add-on for 50 cents.