Set aside the kiddie chocolate from Halloween and experience more mature versions of this sweet treat during one of these two chocolate festivals.



Bars from Lithuania



The sixth annual Caputo’s Chocolate Festival will spotlight Naive, a bean-to-bar chocolate maker from Lithuania. Utah chefs and beverage experts will use the complex flavors and aromas found in the Eastern European bars to create sweet and savory items. They will be paired with wine, spirits and brewed-to-order coffee. All proceeds benefit the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Initiative.

When • Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Where • Caputo’s Market & Deli, 314 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City; 801-531-8669

Tickets • $60 without beverage pairings; $40 without. Purchase at https://caputos.com/classes-and-events/



Sweet Extravaganza



When • Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 801-268-3316

Where • Gygi Culinary Center, 3500 S. 300 West, South Salt Lake

