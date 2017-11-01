Set aside the kiddie chocolate from Halloween and experience more mature versions of this sweet treat during one of these two chocolate festivals.
Bars from Lithuania
The sixth annual Caputo’s Chocolate Festival will spotlight Naive, a bean-to-bar chocolate maker from Lithuania. Utah chefs and beverage experts will use the complex flavors and aromas found in the Eastern European bars to create sweet and savory items. They will be paired with wine, spirits and brewed-to-order coffee. All proceeds benefit the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Initiative.
When • Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.
Where • Caputo’s Market & Deli, 314 W. 300 South, Salt Lake City; 801-531-8669
Tickets • $60 without beverage pairings; $40 without. Purchase at https://caputos.com/classes-and-events/
Sweet Extravaganza
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza at the Gygi Culinary Center is two days of samples, sales, giveaways, hands-on classes and demonstrations. Most of the free classes are sold out, but there still are seats available in some of the paid classes, including how to make fudge, caramels, cake pops and chocolate-coated cookies.
When • Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 801-268-3316
Where • Gygi Culinary Center, 3500 S. 300 West, South Salt Lake
Prices • $15 to $65, depending on class; reserve a spot at gygicookingclasses.com/classes