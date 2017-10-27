$14 lunch, $20 dinner • Carmine pizza
Carmine’s owner Carmine Delli Bovi installed a wood-fired oven at the front of his restaurant in Cottonwood Heights to fire up thin-crust pizzas for guests. His namesake features a housemade bacon marmalade generously dolloped on each slice. The sweet and salty spread is accented by mozzarella, peppery arugula, parmesan and cherry tomato halves.
Carmine’s • 6926 S. Promenade Drive, Cottonwood Heights; 801-921-9048 or facebook.com/pg/CarminesUtah. Open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.
— Heather L. King