1 of 12 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gnocchi is made during a class at Argentinas Best Empanadas in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gnocchi is made during a class at Argentinas Best Empanadas in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gnocchi is made during a class at Argentinas Best Empanadas in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gnocchi is made during a class at Argentinas Best Empanadas in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gnocchi is made during a class at Argentinas Best Empanadas in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gnocchi is made during a class at Argentinas Best Empanadas in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Empanadas, leads a class on making gnocchi a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Potatoes, flour, and an egg in the mix as Ana Valdemoros, owner of Argentinas Best Em...