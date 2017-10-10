At this fast-casual restaurant, diners can get all the Asian specialties — from lettuce wraps and stir fries to pot stickers and noodles — without meat and dairy. It’s also affordable, as everything on the menu is under $10. 52 E. 1700 South, Salt Lake City; 801-282-8686 or veggiehouseut.com. Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.