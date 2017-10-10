The restaurant options for vegans and vegetarians continue to grow.
In recent weeks, three Salt Lake City restaurants have opened that cater to those avoiding meat and dairy. Here’s a snapshot of what to expect at Boltcutter, Seasons Plant Based Bistro and Veggie House.
Boltcutter
From the same owners as the Buds vegan sandwich shop, this restaurant serves appetizers — think buffalo cauliflower ($8) and street corn ($6) — as well as salads, tacos and burritos ($7-$10) filled with choice of marinated seitan, tempeh, mushrooms or Buds’ famous barbacoa jackfruit. 57 Gallivan Ave., Salt Lake City. Open 5 to 11 p.m.
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
The menu here is inspired by a French/Italian bistro with fresh breads and house-made semolina pasta as well as specialty entrees like the portobello steak served with whipped potatoes and mushroom demi-glace. Appetizers and small plates $4-$10, entrées $13-$15. Wine and beer also available. 1370 S. State, Salt Lake City; 385-267-1922 or seasonsslc.com. Open Tuesday-Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.
Veggie House
At this fast-casual restaurant, diners can get all the Asian specialties — from lettuce wraps and stir fries to pot stickers and noodles — without meat and dairy. It’s also affordable, as everything on the menu is under $10. 52 E. 1700 South, Salt Lake City; 801-282-8686 or veggiehouseut.com. Open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.