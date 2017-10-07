This is a gourmet burger in every sense of the word: quality beef, cooked to order and topped with brie, ham and caramelized mushrooms. Arugula, tomato and red onion balanced the richness of the proteins, while a liberal dab of spicy honey mustard accentuated the flavor of the ham. Even with all those toppings, the flavor of the meat came through.

Fat Jack’s Burger Emporium and Tap House • 206 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City; 801-890-5155; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Article continues below
Related Article
Fusion barbecue at its finest — 565 Firehouse’s Thai curry with brisket Fusion barbecue at its finest — 565 Firehouse’s Thai curry with brisket
Find sinfully good burgers at Fat Jack’s Emporium, including the Mormon topped with funeral potatoes Find sinfully good burgers at Fat Jack’s Emporium, including the Mormon topped with funeral potatoes
Dish of the Week: Pork belly with broth at Tonkotsu Shabu Shabu Dish of the Week: Pork belly with broth at Tonkotsu Shabu Shabu
Dish of the Week: Red curry with soft-shell crab at Fav Bistro in Holladay Dish of the Week: Red curry with soft-shell crab at Fav Bistro in Holladay

Read a full review here.

Comments