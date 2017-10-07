This is a gourmet burger in every sense of the word: quality beef, cooked to order and topped with brie, ham and caramelized mushrooms. Arugula, tomato and red onion balanced the richness of the proteins, while a liberal dab of spicy honey mustard accentuated the flavor of the ham. Even with all those toppings, the flavor of the meat came through.
Fat Jack’s Burger Emporium and Tap House • 206 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City; 801-890-5155; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
