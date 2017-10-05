Enjoy American Indian food and wine while celebrating community achievements during the Urban Indian Center’s fall fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Guests will enjoy appetizers and desserts prepared by Black Sheep restaurant in Provo, as well as sample wines from Twisted Cedar Winery, owned and operated by the Utah Cedar Band of Paiutes.
During the event, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will present the Community Fire Keeper Awards, which recognize tribal businesses and American Indian owners. A silent auction and live music also are planned.
Proceeds from the event support programs at the Urban Indian Center, which helps preserve the heritage and well-being of the American Indian people living along the Wasatch Front.
When • Thursday, Oct. 12, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where • Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City
Tickets • $45 per person or $80 per couple, plus additional ticket fees; must be 21 or older to attend; uicsl.org/