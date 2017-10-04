The state’s first Vegan Food Truck Round-up takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City.

Six food trucks will serve everything from vegan hot dogs and nachos to falafel and churros from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event takes place in and around The Reverstaurant, 329 E. 300 South, where guests can order outside but eat inside.

Participating trucks are Chiquitos Churros, Falafel Tree, Gerlach’s, Ginger’s, Poutine Your Mouth, and Soup and Smoothie.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ching Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

(Courtesy of Bobbie Henderson at Ginger's Garden Cafe and Ginger's Truck) Bobbie Henderson, owner of Ginger's Truck, placing a smoothie on a table outside of the food truck. Ginger's is an extension of Ginger's Garden Cafe in Springville.
