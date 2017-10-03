Lake, who also owns Alamexo in downtown Salt Lake, said he has wanted to create this dining concept since working as a chef at Rosa Mexicano in New York City more than a decade ago. Back then, he hosted a family-style dinner featuring regional foods from Oaxaca that guests raved about. “I thought, ’If I can replicate that feeling — even for 25 percent of the people that come in my restaurant every night — I’m so far ahead of the curve.”