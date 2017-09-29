Park City restaurants are offering 15 days of dining deals during the fifth annual Dine About.
During the promotion, which begins Sunday, Oct. 1, guests can enjoy two-course lunches for $10 or $15 per person and three-course dinners for $20 or $40 each.
This year, 31 restaurants are participating: Baja Cantina, Bistro 412, Brass Tag, Butcher’s Chop House, Café Terigo, Cena Ristorante, Chimayo, Deer Valley Grocery~Café, Escala Provisions Company Restaurant & Bar, Fletcher’s, Grappa, Grub Steak Restaurant, Handle, Lespri Prime Steak Sushi, DEN at Park City Marriott, Powder at Waldorf Astoria, Purple Sage, Red Rock Junction, Red Tail Grill, Riverhorse on Main, Riverhorse Provisions, Shabu, Silver Star Café, Squatters, Sushi Blue, Timbers Lounge at Park City Marriott, Trio Café Park City, tupelo, Twisted Fern, Wasatch Brew Pub and Versante Hearth & Bar.
The Park City Area Restaurant Association is sponsoring the Dine About and has teamed up with Stay Park City for specail lodging offers. Visit stayparkcity.com for details.