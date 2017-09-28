Grocery stores, co-workers and others have stepped up in recent weeks to help raise money for those in need. The beneficiaries of these good deeds include:

• The Utah Food Bank’s Mobile School Pantry program received $165,518 in food products from Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market stores in Utah.

• The Utah Food Bank also received $176,000 in donations during the Fidelity Investments Summer Business Food and Fund Drive. The donation will help feed more than 150 Utah families this year.

Meals on Wheels received a check for $7,500 from the organizers for Salt Lake City’s first annual Tacofest. The food program, operated by Salt Lake County Aging Services, delivers hot midday meals to low-income seniors.

