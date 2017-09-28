This adventurous eatery, housed in a renovated warehouse once used for candling eggs and fermenting cheese, is proof that Salt Lake City has come into its own. Three young chefs — Mike Blocher, Nick Fahs and David Barboza — have created a playground where they take the best the season has to offer and do cartwheels with it. The menu is small, but ever changing, and relies heavily on local meats and produce, including from the restaurant’s own garden. The wine list is carefully curated to complement the menu and a small selection of craft cocktails gets the party started. All this magic happens in a space that is comfortable, beautifully appointed and quiet enough for conversation. Add impeccable service and you have a true gem in an area starved for fine dining.