Salt Lake City’s Mountain West Hard Cider and Red Rock Brewing join forces this weekend for the 4th West Oktoberfest.

The two-day celebration includes cider, beer, food trucks, live music and games for the family. Special guests include RoHa Brewing Project and Salt City Vodka.

Where • Mountain West Hard Cider, 425 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City

When • Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Article continues below
Related Article
Find out who The Salt Lake Tribune chose as Utah’s best new restaurants — and more Salt Award winners Find out who The Salt Lake Tribune chose as Utah’s best new restaurants — and more Salt Award winners
Discover Salt Lake’s ‘Brewers Byway’ with our interactive guide
Head to the Firehouse in Sugar House for smokin’ good meats with a surprise twist Head to the Firehouse in Sugar House for smokin’ good meats with a surprise twist
17 days of dining deals during Salt Lake’s annual Downtown Dine O’ Round 17 days of dining deals during Salt Lake’s annual Downtown Dine O’ Round

Admission • Adults, $7, includes a drinking mug; children 12 and younger, free. Nondrinkers, $5.

Detailsmountainwestcider.com/4thWestOktoberfest

Comments