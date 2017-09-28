Salt Lake City’s Mountain West Hard Cider and Red Rock Brewing join forces this weekend for the 4th West Oktoberfest.
The two-day celebration includes cider, beer, food trucks, live music and games for the family. Special guests include RoHa Brewing Project and Salt City Vodka.
Where • Mountain West Hard Cider, 425 N. 400 West, Salt Lake City
When • Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission • Adults, $7, includes a drinking mug; children 12 and younger, free. Nondrinkers, $5.
Details • mountainwestcider.com/4thWestOktoberfest