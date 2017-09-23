565 Firehouse is offering up fusion barbecue at its finest — blending smoked meats of the South with flavors of southeast Asia.
This dish starts with a mildly spicy Thai yellow curry filled with fork-tender chunks of carrots and potatoes to which can be added your choice of protein. Try the slow-smoked brisket with a gorgeous smoke ring for a culinary treat balanced with a fresh green salad and plenty of rice too.
565 Firehouse is at 565 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City; 801-268-3374. Open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.565firehouse.com.