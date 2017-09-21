Salt Lake City baker Adalberto Diaz Labrada is one of eight contestants who will compete for the $25,000 grand prize on the next season of “Best Baker in America.”
The reality-show competition premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, on Food Network. Check local listings for times.
Diaz, owner of Fillings and Emulsions, may have the edge over his competition as he was a finalist for the 2015 “Holiday Baking Championship” where he consistently impressed judges with his baking skills, a craft he learned while growing up in Cuba.
In each of the six episodes, the bakers compete in a skills challenge and a master challenge that tests their culinary know-how and their ability to work under pressure. Each week, judges send one baker home until a winner is crowned.
Diaz’s fellow competitors hail from North Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi, California, Texas and Massachusetts.