Wasatch Brew Pub in Park City hopes to reclaim the world “Shot Ski” crown on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The Park City brewery needs 1,250 people to line up on Main Street and raise one long ski — actually 440 skis bolted together — for a shot of ale.
The ski, with glasses attached, will be hoisted at 2 p.m. in an attempt to break the record of 1,234 participants set in January by Breckenrige, Colo. The year earlier, Park City stole the title from the Colorado ski town by gathering more than 1,000 Shot Ski participants.
This fundraiser for the Park City Sunrise Rotary includes a beer garden in the Brew Pub parking lot from noon to 6 p.m. as well as games, live music and food. Participants who dress up can win prices for best regalia.
Tickets • $20 for an unreserved spot on the ski; $25 for unreserved spot plus one beer in the beer garden; $500 for VIP team ticket for six people, which includes reserved spots, beer garden passes, tokens and souvenirs.
Purchase tickets at parkcityshotski.eventbrite.com.