The same technology company that arranges rides through a cell phone app is now doing the same for restaurant food in Salt Lake City.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20, eaters in most of Salt Lake County will be able to order food from restaurants and have it delivered through UberEATS.
Nearly 50 Salt Lake City restaurants have signed up for the app service, with more to be added in the future, said Clay Carroll, general manager of UberEATS in Utah. Participating restaurants include Vive Juicery, Flatbread Neopolitan PIzza, Pie Hole, Saffron Valley Indian Street Food and Sweet Lake Biscuits.
Salt Lake is among 100 cities in 28 countries that offers the service, which is a separate app than Uber’s ride-share service.
The UberEATS delivery area covers the Salt Lake City International Airport to South Jordan and Bangerter Highway to the mountains, Carroll said.
Restaurants set the food prices, but generally keep them the same as sit-down services, said Carroll. UberEATS charges a $5.99 booking fee, no matter the size of the order. Customers can also tip drivers from the app.
Participating restaurants cover all types of cuisines and price points, Carroll said, but generally are fast-casual eateries.
Just like with Uber’s rides business, customers will see prices upfront so they know what they’ll be paying before they order. They also can see when their driver picks up the food and is on the way. Most deliveries take 30-35 minutes.