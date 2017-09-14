Celebrate Italian food, music and culture during Festa Italiana, a street festival at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.
Hosted by the Italian-American Civic League and Alfa Romeo Salt Lake City, the festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Admission is free, but bring your wallet to enjoy Italian food from 15 local restaurants.
Free entertainment includes an Italian opera performance and music by Etnosound, Vincenzo Bencini & Luca de Paolis, Nino Lane Band and Joe Muscolino Band.
There also will be Italian wine for those 21 and older, arts and crafts, historical displays, a raffle and exotic Italian cars.
The nonprofit event is funded in part by Salt Lake County’s Zoo, Arts & Parks Program. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to support Catholic Community Services.
For additional information, visit festaitalianaslc.com.