Guests at Tracy Aviary’s new Bird Feeder will find the usual concession foods like sandwiches, wraps and snacks. What they won’t find is plastic.

The new conservation-focused eatery, which was built from four reused shipping containers, will operate free of plastic containers, officials announced recently.

“Tracy Aviary joins with many other zoos and aquariums across the country to discontinue use of plastic, which has become a horrendous problem for our oceans and the birds, fish, and all other organisms dependent on clean oceans for survival,” a news release states.

The eatery also will have metal, reusable utensils as well as utensils made out of recycled materials such as bamboo. The specialty will be Condor Coffee, which will help support condor conservation.

Article continues below
Related Article
Overwhelmed by your garden’s tomatoes, zucchini or peppers? A Utah program will get them to those who are hungry. Overwhelmed by your garden’s tomatoes, zucchini or peppers? A Utah program will get them to those who are hungry.
17 days of dining deals during Salt Lake’s annual Downtown Dine O’ Round 17 days of dining deals during Salt Lake’s annual Downtown Dine O’ Round
Utah Hike of the Week: Dry Fork Canyon Petroglyphs near Vernal Utah Hike of the Week: Dry Fork Canyon Petroglyphs near Vernal
Severed heads tell a violent mystery at Utah’s Dry Fork Canyon petroglyphs Severed heads tell a violent mystery at Utah’s Dry Fork Canyon petroglyphs

The Bird Feeder can be found in the southwest quadrant of Liberty Park, 589 E. 1300 South.  It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Comments