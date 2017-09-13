Guests at Tracy Aviary’s new Bird Feeder will find the usual concession foods like sandwiches, wraps and snacks. What they won’t find is plastic.
The new conservation-focused eatery, which was built from four reused shipping containers, will operate free of plastic containers, officials announced recently.
“Tracy Aviary joins with many other zoos and aquariums across the country to discontinue use of plastic, which has become a horrendous problem for our oceans and the birds, fish, and all other organisms dependent on clean oceans for survival,” a news release states.
The eatery also will have metal, reusable utensils as well as utensils made out of recycled materials such as bamboo. The specialty will be Condor Coffee, which will help support condor conservation.
The Bird Feeder can be found in the southwest quadrant of Liberty Park, 589 E. 1300 South. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.