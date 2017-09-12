Enjoy 17 days of dining deals during the 15th annual Downtown Dine O’ Round.
The promotion runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 1 and allows diners to enjoy two-item lunches for $5 or $10 and three-item dinners for $15, $25 or $35.
The event encourages Utahns to try new restaurants and return to old favorites, said Nick Como, communication director for the Downtown Alliance, which sponsors the event. No signup or coupons are needed. Just ask the server for the special Dine O’ Round menu.
Participating restaurants and bars (noted with an *):
$5 Lunch • Bocata, *Gracie’s, *Green Pig Pub and Tony Caputo’s Deli
$10 lunch • *Bourbon House, Blue Iguana, Caffe Niche, Cannella’s, Carnegie’s Public House, Cedars of Lebanon, Current Fish & Oyster, Cytybyrd, *Fat Jack’s, Gourmandise, J Wong’s Asian Bistro, *Lake Effect, Les Madeleines, Market Street Grill, Market Street Oyster Bar, Martine, Rib & Chop House, Settebello Pizzeria, Squatters Pub Brewery, Stanza, Stoneground Kitchen, Taco Taco, The Rose Establishment, Tin Angel Cafe, Toasters, *White Horse and *Zest
$15 Dinner • Blue Iguana, Bocata, *Bourbon House, Cannella’s, Cedars of Lebanon, Fat Jack’s, Gourmandise, *Green Pig Pub, Red Rock Brewing Co., Settebello Pizzeria, Squatters Pub Brewery and Taco Taco
$25 dinner • Blue Iguana, Cannella’s, Gourmandise, *Gracie’s, Pleiku, Tin Angel Cafe and *Zest
Guests also can enter the “dinner for a year” photo contest. Upload photos of your Dine O’Round meal and post using the hashtag #DineORound or @downtownslc to be automatically entered to win.
For more information or to view sample menus, visit dineoround.com.