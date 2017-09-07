1 of 9 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pat Thomas is the founder of Backyard GardenShare, a grass-roots program that... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) A recent donation is taken in by Pat Thomas, the founder of Backyard GardenSh... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pat Thomas is the founder of Backyard GardenShare, a grass-roots program that... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Using a scale, Pat Thomas, founder of Backyard GardenShare, keeps track of ho... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Harvesting from her share garden, Pat Thomas, gathers veggies to be donated a... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Freshly harvested produce is gathered by Pat Thomas, the founder of Backyard ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Freshly harvested produce is gathered by Pat Thomas, the founder of Backyard ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chard grows in the garden belonging to Pat Thomas, the founder of Backyard Ga... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pat Thomas, is the founder of Backyard GardenShare, a grass-roots program tha...