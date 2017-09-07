Warm your belly and help the homeless by participating in the annual Salt Lake City Chili Affair on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The event, now in its 31st year, attracts nearly 2,000 guests and features chili samples from local restaurants as well as salad, bread and desserts. All proceeds benefit the Road Home, which provides shelter and housing services for men, women and children who have no place to live.

This year, 16 restaurants and chefs will offer their unique versions of meat and beans: Blue Boar Inn, Cantina Southwest Grill, Catering by Bryce, Frida Bistro, Grand America, Harmons, Hotel RL, Iggy’s Sports Grill, Intermountain Medical Center, It’s All Good Cafe, Moochie’s Meatballs, Red Iguana, Sage’s Cafe, St. Mark’s Hospital, Texas Roadhouse and Utah Food Services.

Celebrity judges will give prizes in various categories, while guests can vote for a fan favorite. Live entertainment, a silent auction and a supervised children’s area will be part of the fun.

When • Wednesday, Sept. 13, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Where • The Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall 5, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

Tickets • $42 per person; children 12 and younger free; $300 for tables of eight; call 801-819-7296 or visit theroadhome.org/events
