The James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour returns to Park City for a multicourse fundraising dinner prepared by six award-winning chefs.
Seth Adams, co-owner and executive chef of Riverhorse on Main, and five guest chefs will each prepare a different course. Just as if they were dining at the historic James Beard House in New York City, diners will have the opportunity to interact with the chefs during the event.
Tickets are $225 per person. Proceeds benefit the foundation, which supports educational initiatives, culinary awards and an annual national food conference.
Adams will be joined in the kitchen by Sheamus Feeley, president and founder of SF Hospitality Group in Denver; Neal Fraser, chef and owner of Los Angeles’ Redbird and Vibiana; pastry chef Dahlia Narvaez of Mozza Group in Los Angeles; Shawn Armstrong, executive chef of Montage Deer Valley; and John Murcko of Park City’s Firewood.
When • Saturday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Where • Riverhorse on Main, 540 Main St., Park City
Tickets • $225 per person; 435-649-3536 or jamesbeard.org/events/park-city