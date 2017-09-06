Andrew Corrao, the banquet pastry chef at Salt Lake City’s Bambara restaurant, is a finalist for America’s 2020 Culinary Olympic team.
The culinary Olympics occur every four years and in 2020 will take place in Stuttgart, Germany, with 50 countries represented.
Team USA, sponsored by the American Culinary Federation, comprises five savory chefs and one pastry chef. Last month, Corrao participated in tryouts in Orlando, Fla., emerging as one of 10 contenders for the single pastry chef spot.
For the competition, pastry chefs had to create a cold chocolate showpiece, followed by hot foods and two plated desserts.
“I will be working hard, refining my skills over the next few years to hopefully make the final team for the 2020 competition,” Corrao said in a news release.