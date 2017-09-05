There was nothing about the recipes that wouldn’t appeal today, even though Steak Diane has fallen off the popular-steak radar. The sauce contains one or more types of wine and/or booze (I saw everything from Madeira to Marsala to sherry to cognac and brandy to regular red wine) and some spices. Most Steak Diane recipes contained Worcestershire sauce as well, which I am rediscovering as one of my go-to ingredients with fall on the way. Also, some member of the onion family (I picked shallots) and some herbs, usually simple greens like parsley or chives.