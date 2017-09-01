McDonald’s restaurants in Utah, western Wyoming and eastern Nevada will give free “Back-to-School” breakfasts to elementary and middle-grade students on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The free breakfast is available at participating restaurants from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and includes a free Egg McMuffin or Egg White Delight McMuffin, apple slices and choice of milk or apple juice.

The offer is available to students in kindergarten through eighth grade who are accompanied by a parent or adult. Only one breakfast per student.

McDonald’s partnered with the Dairy Council of Utah/Nevada and the Utah PTA to host the event and highlights the link between eating breakfast and learning in school.

