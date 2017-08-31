Celebrate Brazil’s food, music and culture on Saturday, Sept. 9, during the 13th annual Utah Brazilian Festival.

The celebration takes place from 1 to 7 p.m. at The Gateway, 100 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City. It is sponsored by the non-profit, Viva Brazil Cultural Center.

The Samba Carnaval Parade begins at 1 p.m. with drummers and dancers in colorful costumes from the high-energy percussion ensemble Samba Fogo.

Admission is free, but bring your wallet and sample Brazilian churrasco (barbecue), feijoada (black beans), cheese bread and coxinha (chicken-filled dumplings). Save room for sweet chocolaty brigadeiros and sonhos doughnuts.

Rick Lobato and the Batuke Brazil Band from Florida will perform and local musicians will offer a variety of Brazilian pop, bossa nova, Sertanejo and samba music.

For more information visit utahbrazilianfestival.com/UBF/.

