1 of 7 View Caption

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erik Robertson, manager of the Cupbop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, with a Cupbo... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erik Robertson, manager of the Cupbop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, prepares a C... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erik Robertson, manager of the Cupbop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, prepares a C... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erik Robertson, right, manager of the Cupbop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, prep... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Erik Robertson, manager of the Cupbop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, with a Cupbo... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cupbop combo at Fashion Place Mall in Murray. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cupbop restaurant at Fashion Place Mall in Murray.