A Mexican restaurant in Midvale has been shut down for the second time in two years after Salt Lake County Health Department inspectors found 41 potential health problems — including 19 violations described as critical to human health.
Restaurant La Coqueta, 630 W. Center St., was closed Monday ”for presenting an imminent health hazard,” according to this report on the department website.
The “inability of the walk-in cooler to maintain a temperature of 42 degrees” was a major factor in the closure, but inspectors found other problems including:
- Children of the manager in the kitchen.
- Excessive flies and a large spider found in the kitchen.
- Lettuce and mayonnaise held at too high a temperature, which could cause bacterial growth.
- Menudo held at too low of a temperature “on a stove that is not turned on,” which could cause bacterial growth.
- Hand sinks in the women’s and men’s bathroom did not have hot water.
- No soap, paper towels or toilet paper in the women’s bathroom.
- No toilet paper in the men’s bathroom.
- Food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.
- Employee cell phone and personal beverages near food preparation areas.
- Walls, floors and microwave interior were unclean.
Restaurant La Coqueta also was shut down in December 2015 after health inspectors found “live mice, and mouse droppings in food and on clean food equipment.”
La Coqueta will be able to reopen as soon as owners fix the potential health problems and inspectors deem it safe for the public.