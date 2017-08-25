When it comes to protein presentation, Tonkotsu Shabu Shabu should win an award. For the pork belly selection, thin slices of belly are artfully arranged on a black plate directly from the meat slicer. Once delivered to your seat, those fatty morsels are ready for you to cook in the creamy tonkotsu pork broth boiling on the cooking station in front of you. Add fresh vegetables, chewy udon noodles and chopped garlic and watch as your meal comes together before your eyes. Fish the pork from the hot broth and dip it into a bit of sesame goma sauce for one luscious bite.

Tonkotsu Shabu Shabu Bar • 1898 W. 3500 South, Unit 11, West Valley City, 714-650-5449. Open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/tonkotsu.shabushabu.


