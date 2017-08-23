The Tomato Days Dine-Around and the 2017 Tomato Sandwich Party are two ways to celebrate Utah’s tomato harvest.
Tomato Days Dine-Around • Through Sept. 15, visit a participating restaurant and ask for the tomato-themed menu item. A portion of the price will be donated to Wasatch Community Gardens. Restaurants are 3 Cups, Holladay; Even Stevens (all seven locations); Laziz Kitchen, Les Madeleines Cafe and The Tin Angel Cafe.
Tomato Sandwich Party • Takes place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wasatch Community Gardens’ Grateful Tomato Garden, 800 S. 600 East, Salt Lake City. Enjoy pesto and heirloom tomato sandwiches, live music and a stroll through the garden during this free family event.