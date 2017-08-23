Saturday’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Ball is a delicious way to help the homeless.
The fundraiser will feature a gourmet peanut butter and jelly bar, as well music, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds will go to Soul Food USA, a nonprofit that helps Salt Lake City’s homeless.
Twice each month, Soul Food USA volunteers make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, labeled with a “You matter” sticker. Volunteers deliver the sandwiches to those living on the streets.
At the event, co-founders and sisters Tara Starling and Wendy Starling Gardiner will present the group’s first Starfish Award, given to a community member who exemplifies the organization’s philosophy to “Do what you can, where you are, with what you have, and you will change the world.”
When • Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where • Cottonwood Country Club, 1780 E. Lakewood Drive, Holladay
Tickets • $39 general admission, $69 VIP admission (includes gifts), or $500 for a VIP table for eight
Details • https://www.eventbrite.com/