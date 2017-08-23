Talisman Brewing, a craft brewery in Ogden, and a Utah brew supplier have put together a special kit for home brewers to test their skills against the professionals.
The premade kit includes the recipe for Talisman Dagda — an IPA with notes of citrus, grapefruit and pineapple — and all the ingredients for a 5-gallon batch.
It sells for $48.99 at Ogden City Brew Supply, 2269 Grant Ave., Ogden; Salt City Brew Supply, 723 Fort Union Blvd, Midvale, or online.
Coupons for 10 percent off the kits are available at the brewery, 1258 Gibson Ave., Ogden.