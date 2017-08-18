The second annual Wasatch International Food Festival offers a diverse menu whether you’re hungry for gourmet food or street eats.
During the two-day event, at the Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City, food trucks and restaurants will sell everything from tacos and barbecue to the foods of Africa, Cuba and Puerto Rico.
For dessert there are ice cream, churros and Italian ice.
Live music and chef demonstrations will be part of the celebration.
World of flavors
When • Friday, Aug. 18, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug, 19, noon to 8 p.m.
Where • Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City; 801-965-5100
Admission • $5; children 12 and younger, free; groups of five, $20; groups of 10, $40
Details • foodfestutah.org