  Red curry with soft-shell crab • $18.95

Fried soft-shell crab isn’t a common dish in our desert state, so this is a treat. One whole crab comes perched atop a pool of moderately spicy red curry sauce studded with bell peppers, carrots and bamboo tips. You eat the crab, shell and all, ladle the sauce over the provided white rice, and everyone goes home happy. Except the crab. 

Fav Bistro • 1984 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay; 801-676-9300; Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

