Sample new beers or try old favorites during the eighth annual Utah Beer Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the Utah State Fairpark.
The two-day event features 200 beers and ciders from local, regional and international brewers. There will be live music, a karaoke stage, food and games. The event also is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Utah.
Hosted by City Weekly, the event has grown steadily since its inception, outgrowing its two previous locations — Gallivan Center and Washington Square. Last year, the event moved to the fairpark and attracted 7,000 attendees, proof that America’s beer renaissance has arrived in Utah, organizers say.
Admission includes a 5-ounce sample mug and some tokens. More tokens, which are $1 each, can be purchased in advance or at the event. Most samples cost 1 to 4 tokens. Some designated booths will have 12-once draft beers, ranging from 3 to 6 tokens.
This year, participating breweries are 2 Row Brewing, Anderson Valley Brewing, Bonneville Brewing, Desert Edge, Hoppers Grill and Brewing, Moab Brewing, Proper Brewing Company, Red Rock, Sockeye Brewing, Upslope Brewing and Vernal Brewing.
When • Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 to 7 p.m.
Where • Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City
Tickets • One-day pass starts at $20, plus fees; two-day pass starts at $30 plus. Price includes some tokens and a 5-ounce sample mug. Additional tokens can be purchased for $1 each. Early beer drinker passes or VIP tickets allow guests to enter one hour early. This is a cashless event, with money loaded onto wristbands either in advance or at the event.
Transportation • Designated Driver passes are available or show your Utah Beer Festival tickets and get free fare on Trax, UTA buses and FrontRunner.
Details • http://utahbeerfestival.com/