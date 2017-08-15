The Salt Lake County Health Department shut down an upscale Holladay restaurant Tuesday, after inspectors say they found live cockroaches, rat feces and dozens of other health code violations.
Spice Bistro, 6121 S. Highland Drive, which served a blend of Indian and American fare, was closed for “presenting an imminent health hazard” to the public, this notice on the department website shows.
In all, the restaurant was cited with 53 violations, 22 considered critical. Among the most egregious, according to the notice:
- Rat feces in the establishment.
- Live cockroaches in the establishment.
- Dead cockroaches in the paper towel dispenser.
- Chicken and sauce held at too low a temperature, creating a potential for bacteria growth.
- Chemicals stored above food and food equipment.
- No hand sink in the food preparation area.
- No soap at the hand sink used by employees.
- Potentially hazardous food being cooled in deep containers.
- No measurable sanitizer in the final rinse of the dish machine.
- Chemical residue on cleaned equipment.
- Shelves in the walk-in cooler, interior of the ice machine and surfaces around the soda dispenser are all unclean.
The restaurant will remain closed until inspectors deem it safe for the public.