As gorgeous as it is intriguing, Tradition’s watercress salad ($13) brings together a multitude of seemingly disparate ingredients for a truly memorable dish. Watercress greens form the base of the salad, paired with a tangy fried goat-cheese round, crisp green apple slices, pickled Fresno chile for a pop of color and heat, and candied almonds. Finally, it’s all dressed with a kicky chile vinaigrette.