As gorgeous as it is intriguing, Tradition’s watercress salad ($13) brings together a multitude of seemingly disparate ingredients for a truly memorable dish. Watercress greens form the base of the salad, paired with a tangy fried goat-cheese round, crisp green apple slices, pickled Fresno chile for a pop of color and heat, and candied almonds. Finally, it’s all dressed with a kicky chile vinaigrette.
Tradition • 501 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City; 385-202-7167 or traditionslc.com. Open Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.
