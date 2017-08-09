Saffron Valley Sugar House is the newest sibling in Lavanya Mahate’s family of casual Indian restaurants.
Mahate owns and operates Saffron Valley restaurants in South Jordan and downtown Salt Lake City — as well as Biscotts, a pastry and chai house, also in South Jordan.
The new Sugar House location brings all the components together as it is part restaurant, part market, part chai house.
With the help of a building and architecture team, the vacant building on 500 East and 2100 South has been transformed. Gone are the graffiti-covered windows, the crumbling interior and weed-choked parking lot. In their place are restored brick, bright colors and subtle designs reminiscent of Mahate’s native India.
The menu includes a mix of Indian favorites for which Saffron Valley has become known: samosa and pakora appetizers, kebabs, curries, biryanis and dosas.
Chai tea and other drinks as well as cakes and pastries from the bakery also are available.
In the market section at the front of the store, there are spices and spice blends, chutneys, preserves, pickles and other ingredients for cooking and baking Indian food at home.
The building also features communal tables and event space for private parties.
Where • 479 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City; 801-203-2754
Open • Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
Prices • Appetizers and salads, $4-$11; entrees, $14- $19.
Details • saffronvalley.com