For simple syrup, remove stems, seeds and ribs from jalapeno, peppers, thinly slice to equal 2 cups. Combine sugar, water and jalapenos in a saucepan. Bring syrup to a boil. Cover the pan and turn off the heat. Steep for 20 minutes. Strain the jalapenos from the syrup. Stir in watermelon juice. Refrigerate until chilled. Makes about 6 cups of syrup.