Winning the annual Park City Cocktail Contest is becoming a habit for Bonnie Ulmer.
The veteran bartender from Deer Valley Resort won the contest for a fourth time last month with her Spicy Watermelon Rosé Spritzer.
The bright pink drink combines vodka, rosé wine, a spicy watermelon mix with jalapeños and a splash of soda. It is served with a frozen rosé ice cube. Guests can enjoy it in Deer Valley’s Royal Street Café.
“My inspiration for the drink was to create something fun and local, using watermelon from our farmers,” Ulmer said, adding that the drink also can be made without alcohol.
Besides bragging rights, Ulmer receives $200 and her winning cocktail will be featured in marketing materials for the fall “Dine About,” sponsored by the Park City Area Restaurant Association.
The Pineapple Express cocktail, created by Sean Palmer from Handle, was the runner-up.
Ulmer has been a bartender in Park City for more than three decades, starting at the Après Ski Lounger on opening day in 1981.
In 2006, she won her first Park City Cocktail Contest with a blueberry mojito. She won again in 2009 and 2012 with the St. Germain Elderflower cocktail and the Flower & Pine, respectively.
Spicy Watermelon Rosé Spritzer
- Simple Syrup:
- 8 to 10 fresh jalapeno peppers, depending on size
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 1/4 cups watermelon juice
- To make one cocktail
- 3 ounces simple syrup (from above)
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka, Five Wives brand recommended
- Splash of rose wine
- Frozen rose wine ice cube
- Splash of soda
- Jalapeno pepper strip, for garnish
For simple syrup, remove stems, seeds and ribs from jalapeno, peppers, thinly slice to equal 2 cups. Combine sugar, water and jalapenos in a saucepan. Bring syrup to a boil. Cover the pan and turn off the heat. Steep for 20 minutes. Strain the jalapenos from the syrup. Stir in watermelon juice. Refrigerate until chilled. Makes about 6 cups of syrup.
For each cocktail, pour 3 ounces of watermelon simple syrup, the vodka and a splash of rose in a shaker filled with ice. Shake hard and strain into a martini glass. Add frozen rose cube and top with soda. Garnish with jalapeño strip.
Servings • Makes 1 cocktail.
Source: Bonnie Ulmer, Deer Valley Resort