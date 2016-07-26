For those seeking an alternative to Utah's traditional Mormon holiday, there are several "Pie and Beer Day" celebrations taking place in the Salt Lake area on Sunday July 24.
This unique food and beverage pairing — a silly twist on the words Pioneer Day — is a recent trend that pokes fun at the predominant culture a bit, but it gives "gentiles," as non-Mormons were once called, a reason to feel good about a day that often has little meaning for them.
KRCL fundraiser
KRCL was one of the first to hold an official Pie & Beer Day celebration. This year the fundraiser returns with local brews, pies made by local chefs and a chance to mingle with other KRCL listeners.
When • Sunday, 5-9 p.m.
Where • Beer Bar, 161 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City
Tickets • $25; krcl.org/blog/krcls-annual-pie-beer-day-2016
Madeline Choir School
The Catholic school in downtown Salt Lake will throw its first Pie and Beer Day party with food trucks, Utah-made beer and live music.
When • Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Where • Madeleine Choir School , 205 First Ave., Salt Lake City
Tickets • $10-$50; ticket includes six 12-ounce tastings
Details • madeleinechoirschool.ejoinme.org/2016beerfest
Pie-N-Beer Day in Draper
The Knights of Columbus celebrate the holiday in Draper.
When • Sunday, noon-2 p.m.
Where • St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 11800 S. 300 East, Draper
More fun near the U. of U.
St. Catherine of Siena Newman Center will hold a Pie & Beer Day celebration.
When • Monday, 6-8 p.m.
Where • Newman Center, 170 University St., Salt Lake City