The Utah Shakespeare Festival made a road trip to Salt Lake City on Wednesday to hold an open house to introduce Frank Mack, the new festival executive producer.

Mack began working full time at USF on Sept. 1. He replaces R. Scott Phillips, who retired in March after more than 40 years building the Cedar City-based theater company through various leadership roles.

Mack previously taught arts administration at the University of Connecticut and has led Shakespeare theater companies in California and New Jersey.

Also announced recently is Kami Terry Paul’s promotion to general manager. Paul has worked in marketing positions at the company for 16 years. She replaces the interim general manager, Zachary Murray, who is taking a position at Southern Utah University.

Kami Terry Paul has been promoted to general manager of the Utah Shakespeare Festival. (Courtesy)