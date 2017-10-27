If you missed the solar eclipse that traversed the United States in August, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts has the next best thing.

An installation work by Scottish artist Katie Paterson, “Totality,” is open this weekend at UMFA’s Salt Gallery. The installation will be in place through May 20.

“Totality,” which Paterson created in 2016, features approximately 10,000 solar eclipses printed on tiny mirror squares and mounted on a giant sphere, resembling a large disco ball. The images represent eclipses observed over hundreds of years, from 18th-century drawings to modern photographic and telescopic images.

Paired with “Totality” is Paterson’s “Ideas,” which she started in 2014 and is ongoing. That work, the museum said, consists of “concise phrases that take shape in the imagination of whoever reads them. They may or may not come into physical existence but can exist as small, silver wall-based word sculptures … or as fully executed artworks enacting the ‘Idea.’“

The exhibit is the 13th in UMFA’s “salt” series, an ongoing exhibition program showcasing work by emerging artists around the world. It’s the first since UMFA reopened in August after a 19-month renovation program.