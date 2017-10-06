The first duet by dancers Ursula Perry and Efrén Corado Garcia was deliciously sensual and raw. I can imagine the piece structured in a more traditional dance form where Perry and Garcia sustain throughout as a lead couple, but the more egalitarian approach prevailed with duet after duet emerging from the eight-member ensemble. The dance is 50 minutes long, and a natural ending occurred about 10 minutes earlier when the dancers returned to the group, yet I would have not have wanted to miss the forceful ending duet by Dan Higgins and Tyler Orcutt.